Kevin Rice
1969 - 2020
Kevin Rice

Indianapolis - Kevin E. Rice, 51, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 8, 1969 in Beech Grove, IN. He was a 1987 graduate of Southport High School.

Kevin married Ammie Barger Rice on June 23rd, 1990; she survives. Until his recent retirement, Kevin was a journeyman and a millwright in special trades for Ford Motor Company. He worked at the Eastside Indianapolis plant as well as the Louisville assembly plant. Kevin had a deep love for his family and friends. If he counted you as a friend, you were his family. He was especially proud of his three grandchildren. He enjoyed sports including baseball, softball, and golf. He also loved to sing. He will forever be remembered for his big heart, broad smile and infectious laugh.

Kevin was saved by God's grace at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Acton Indiana. It is upon his profession of faith that we take comfort knowing that he is now at home with our Lord.

Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Ammie Rice; children Jordan Williams (Davis), Kevin E. Rice II (Brittany), Kaitlyn Rice (Jennifer), Kayla Brummett (Dayton); Grandchildren Cayson Brummett, Kamden Rice, and Ainsley Brummett; His father Ronald E. Rice; Brothers Chris Rice, Jack Rice, and Scott Rice; Sister Kelly Rice as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Danna Ruth Rice as well as many other cherished family members including grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 11:30 am at the funeral home.

Kevin will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Please share photographs, memories and online condolences with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:30 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
