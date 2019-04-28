Services
Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Rd
Carmel, IN
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Rd
Carmel, IN
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Rd
Carmel, IN
Kevin Riemer Obituary
Kevin Riemer

Carmel - CARMEL - Kevin Riemer, 78, passed away April 20, 2019.

Kevin is survived by his wife Kristina; children Joanna, Brian (Keri), Mark, and Mariann Sylvester (Adam); and two granddaughters.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29th from 4-7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Rd, Carmel. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at the same location on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to share a memory and read Kevin's complete obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019
