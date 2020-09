Or Copy this URL to Share

Kim Eatmon-Gardner



Kim Eatmon-Gardner, 59, passed away Sept. 15, 2020.



Service will be noon Friday at Mt. Pilgram Baptist Church, 615 Henry St, Anderson, IN., with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10am to noon prior to service. Services entrusted to Glazebrooks Funeral Services.









