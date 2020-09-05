1/1
Kimberly Cunningham
1968 - 2020
Kimberly Cunningham

Indianapolis - Kimberly "Kim" Cunningham, 52, died Monday morning, August 31, 2020, surrounded by her older sister and boyfriend. She was born on March 4, 1968.

Kim is preceded in death by her father, James H. Schaefer, and her fur babies Kitty, Jr. Boo Boo, and Whitey. She is survived by her mother, Pat Schaefer, her sisters: Kelly Schaefer, and Kristie (Jason) Sizelove; her boyfriend, Kevin Kelley, and her fur babies: Peppers, Bronx, Jovi, and Pickles.

Kim had a huge heart, a compassionate nature, and enjoyed laughter and good times. She loved animals and adopted or rescued all her cats. She also managed a feral cat colony.

Kim attended Scecina Memorial High School and St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. At the time of her death she worked at Ardizzone Enterprises where she was a much-loved team member to many. She also leaves behind many dear friends at The Silver Bullet.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up in order to honor all of Kim's last wishes. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation on her page: Kim's Memorial Fund.

There will not be a public viewing or services. A private service will be held with her immediate family.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memories & Condolences

