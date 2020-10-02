Kimberly Suzanne Peters



Columbus - Kimberly Suzanne Peters, age 42, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her home in Columbus, Indiana.



Kim was born on April 4, 1978, and was the daughter of Glynn Bradshaw and Sally (Martz) Pierson.



Kim graduated from Lutheran High School of Indianapolis in 1996. She loved art, music, and spending time with her family. Kim had a smile that could light up a room, and her sweet nature made her a friend to everyone.



Kim is survived by her husband, Jason Peters; her daughter, Mariah Westphal Bryan and her husband Jacob of Indianapolis, Indiana; her sons Davis Peters, Liam Peters, and Rylan Peters; one grandchild, Rune Bryan; parents Glynn Bradshaw and Sally Pierson; and her brother Alexander Pierson.



Services will be at Zion Lutheran Church and School, 6513 W 300 S, New Palestine, IN 46163. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 5:00-8:00pm and Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 10:00-11:00am. Service will be at 11:00am on October 8. Respectfully, masks will be required.









