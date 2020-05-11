Kitty Raufeisen
Indianapolis - Kitty Raufeisen, aka Grandma Roo, 86, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 9, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1933 in Bloomington, IN.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Please respect the Covid-19 restrictions limiting public gatherings to 25 people, and make use of personal protection. The funeral service will be private. www.ghherrmann.com
Indianapolis - Kitty Raufeisen, aka Grandma Roo, 86, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 9, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1933 in Bloomington, IN.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Please respect the Covid-19 restrictions limiting public gatherings to 25 people, and make use of personal protection. The funeral service will be private. www.ghherrmann.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020.