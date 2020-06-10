Korrie Lynne Parrott
Indianapolis - Korrie Lynne Parrott, 39, passed away Sat June 6, 2020. On Sat, June 13, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Visitation from 9 a.m.~11 a.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel. Interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Indianapolis - Korrie Lynne Parrott, 39, passed away Sat June 6, 2020. On Sat, June 13, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Visitation from 9 a.m.~11 a.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel. Interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.