Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel
740 East 86th St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristi Shirmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristi Dian (Hudson) Shirmeyer


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kristi Dian (Hudson) Shirmeyer Obituary
Kristi Dian (Hudson) Shirmeyer

Indianapolis - Kristi Dian Shirmeyer passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, May 17th in Indianapolis, Indiana at the age of 63.

Kristi was born in Lubbock, Texas to Gail and Sherley (Booker) Hudson on June 16, 1955. She was married to David Shirmeyer in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 14, 2008.

Family and friends were Kristi's love and joy. Kristi was outgoing and gregarious and was beloved by all who knew her. Kristi truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; talking and spending time with friends and family. Her nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart. She was always there during their major life transitions providing support and guidance. Her brothers and sister were also often recipients of her generosity of spirit.

She never lost her Texas roots and loyalty to Texas Tech basketball, pleasing many IU fans. She loved Indiana where she lived for 25 years, but always said she was a Texan. This spirit of generosity was not just directed toward her human family but also extended to animals. She loved animals, and especially cherished her dogs and cats. Many were the times when Kristi was a child that a dog would "follow her home" and her family would end up adopting it. Out of this love, she supported the work and the mission of the Humane Society.

She is survived by her husband David, of Indianapolis, her sister Kathi Robinson (Steve) of Lubbock, Texas, her brother Randy Hudson (Donna), of Victoria, Texas, her brother Terry Hudson (Belinda) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, her niece Melissa Lambert (Keith Knippa) of Lubbock, Texas, her niece Erin Taylor (Jason) of Denton, Texas, her nephew Bryant Hudson (Lydia) of Victoria, Texas, her nephew Elliot Hudson (Danielle) of Houston, Texas, and five great nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate and honor Kristi's life on Saturday, June 8 at 1:00 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 East 86th St., Indianapolis, IN.

Those who wish may donate in Kristi's name to: Humane Society International, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC, 20037.

To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now