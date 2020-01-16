|
|
Kristin Evans (nee Dick)
Indianapolis - Kristin Evans (nee Dick), 71, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Jan. 6, 2020. She was born Jan. 8, 1948 in Cicero, Indiana to Gerald and Kathleen (Wann)
Dick.
Kristin was a Walnut Grove High School alumni and graduated from the Indiana University School of Nursing. She was a caring and compassionate registered nurse for 45 years. She dedicated the entirety of her career caring for infants and their mothers in the the neonatal and women's care unit in hospitals located in Chicago and Indianapolis.
She competed in baton twirling competitions in high school and was an active member in 4-H. She was a master seamstress, baker and cook. She loved animals,
reading books, football, the Indy 500, musicals and movies. She always wanted more for you than she wanted for herself - always your biggest supporter and cheerleader of your dreams. She will be missed forever by many.
Kristin is survived by her children Dena and Adam Rose and her loving partner of many years TJ (Bill) . She was preceded in death by her parents
and her brother the late Stanley Dick.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to Riley Children's Foundation, Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health (rileykids.org).
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Conner Suite, where family and friends are invited to gather from 12:00 pm until the time of the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020