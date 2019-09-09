|
Kristina Davis
Noblesville - Kristina Marie "Krissi" Davis, known to family and close friends as "ChiChi", age 51, a lifelong resident of Noblesville, passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2019.
Krissi was born September 4, 1968 to Richard & Leah Davis. She is survived by her parents; four siblings, Cindi Hood (Jeff), Patti (JR), Mike (Bobbi) and Andy (Kathy); her Person, Kim Blair; numerous nieces & nephews; and a great-nephew.
As a basketball player for the Noblesville Millers - a senior captain for the 1987 undefeated state champion team, Krissi was named an Indiana All-Star. She was a two-time inductee into the IHSAA Basketball Hall of Fame. She was a four-year letterman and a two-time MVP for the University of Notre Dame Women's Basketball Team. Krissi graduated as the program's 7th all-time leading scorer with 1,194 points. And, she was a recipient of the Byron V. Kanaley Award, the most prestigious honor presented to a Notre Dame Senior athlete.
Services will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Noblesville. Visitation will be from 12:00-3:00pm. A Catholic Mass will follow at 3:00, with entombment at Crownland Cemetery, scheduled at 4:30. After the service, a Celebration of Life will take place at the Noblesville Elks beginning at 6pm where everyone is encouraged to wear their Notre Dame gear to honor her legacy.
In lieu of flowers, a Noblesville High School Scholarship will be established in her name. Contributions can also be made to Best Friends Animal Society.
