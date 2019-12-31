|
|
Kristina I. "Kris" Moeller
Indianapolis - Kristina I. "Kris" Moeller of Indianapolis died December 30, 2019. She was born in Landstuhl, Germany January 23, 1960 to Ingrid Dietz and the late Robert Moeller. Nearly a lifelong Indianapolis resident, Kris graduated as class Valedictorian in 1978 from Broad Ripple High School.
Ms. Moeller, a member of the Delta Gamma sorority, graduated from DePauw University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1982. She earned her Nursing MS from Indiana University in 1989. She was employed by Indiana University and Wishard Hospitals in Indianapolis serving a variety of nursing roles before retiring with disability in 2004.
Working extensively in the Indianapolis chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America, Kris served as president and chairman for many years and remained active within the chapter thereafter. In May 2008, Ms. Moeller and her family were recognized with the "Excellence in Volunteerism" award in gratitude for their many years of dedicated service to HDSA.
Survivors include mother Ingrid Dietz, brother Mark Moeller, and niece Emma Moeller. A life celebration will take place later in the spring or summer.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Huntington's Disease Center of Excellence Fund at Indiana University School of Medicine. Please make checks payable to: IU Foundation and mail to IU Foundation; PO Box 7072; Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Indicate "In memory of Kristina Moeller" and "Acct. I380009793" on the memo line. You may also make donations online at www.myiu.org/give-now. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020