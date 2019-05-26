|
Kristina (Kris) Lawson Swanson
- - Kristina (Kris) Lawson Swanson, age 46, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019, with her husband and family by her side. Kris is survived by her husband and partner of nearly 19 years, Thomas Joseph (T.J.) Swanson and her daughter, Eve, and son, Tommy. She is also survived by her parents, Jack and Joyce Lawson, her brother, Jack (Marsha) Lawson, her sister, Melanie (Shawn) MacLaren, and her nieces and nephews: Jacob, Rachael, Nathan, Rachael, and Nathan. Kris was a founding partner of SODA (Swanson Office of Design + Architecture). Her family and friends are grateful for every day with such a loving and giving friend, wife, daughter, and mother.
A celebration of the love, joy, and adventure that Kris brought to our lives will be held on June 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Ritz Charles Garden Pavilion in Carmel, Indiana. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial gifts be made to their children's 529 account at Ugift529.com enter code A3F-62E.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019