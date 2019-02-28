Services
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 769-3322
Kristine Smith
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral
8000 Madison St
Merrillville, IN
Kristine Angela Smith

Valparaiso - Kristine Angela Smith (nee Coveris), age 72, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at University of Chicago Medicine.

Kristine is survived by her children: Nicholas (Tiffany) Smith, Christopher (Cindy) Smith, Marika "Margaret" (Jordan) Pierson, Samuel (Vanessa) Coveris; grandchildren: Collin, Caden, Kendall, Bryce and Theo; brothers: Dean (Shawn) Coveris and George Coveris; two nieces: Meredith (Anthony) Mansch and Kaitlin Coveris; and husband: Kendall G. Smith.

Kristine was preceded in death by her parents: Stamatios and Mary Coveris.

Kristine was a graduate of Merrillville High School - Class of 1964. She received her Nursing Degree from Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's. She continued her education to receive her Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Degree from the University of Michigan. Kristine was the Past State President of AANA - American Association of Nurse Anesthetists and served on the Scholarship Board. She was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service to be held at 5:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St, Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Kristine's name to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (www.netrf.org/donate).

Sign Kristine's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 769-3322.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019
