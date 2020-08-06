1/
Kulli S. Scheetz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kulli's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kulli S. Scheetz

Indianapolis - Kulli S. Scheetz, 75, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away October 21, 2015 at her residence. She was born October 12, 1940, in Talin Estonia, to the late Anton and Helmi Siiner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Reign Siiner. Survivors include her son Vincent E. Scheetz (Shannon), and Grandson, Corey T. Scheetz. She is going to be greatly missed by her loving family. No memorial services will be conducted.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved