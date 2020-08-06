Kulli S. Scheetz



Indianapolis - Kulli S. Scheetz, 75, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away October 21, 2015 at her residence. She was born October 12, 1940, in Talin Estonia, to the late Anton and Helmi Siiner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Reign Siiner. Survivors include her son Vincent E. Scheetz (Shannon), and Grandson, Corey T. Scheetz. She is going to be greatly missed by her loving family. No memorial services will be conducted.









