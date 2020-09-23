Kurt Beanblossom
Plainfield - Kurt Beanblossom, 51 of Plainfield, passed away September 20, 2020. He was born on December 28, 1968 in Indianapolis to Margot Susan (Schafer) Huffman and the late Blaine Beanblossom. Kurt married Christine Marshall on May 15, 1993. He was a high voltage electrician for Indiana Municipal Power Agency and had previously worked for Gaylor Electric. Kurt was a member of the Plainfield Christian Church and former member of the Indiana National Guard. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Christine Beanblossom of Plainfield; sons, Grant, Dane, and John Beanblossom; mother, Sue Huffman; brothers, Kevin and Lee Beanblossom; sisters, Suzy and Cynthia Beanblossom; stepbrothers, Mark and Mike Querry. He was preceded in death by his father, father-in-law Will Marshall, brother Christopher, Norman and Edith Schafer, and Dorothy and Bud Byfield. Kurt enjoyed spending time on the water, whether it was in a boat on a lake or a shore by the ocean. If he wasn't watching his boys play sports, he loved spending time watching college football or classic movies, and listening to hard rock music. Kurt was always willing to share his frozen pizza, took delight in making people laugh, and, while afraid to admit it, was a cat lover, especially for his buddy Lilo. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com