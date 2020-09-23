1/
Kurt Beanblossom
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kurt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kurt Beanblossom

Plainfield - Kurt Beanblossom, 51 of Plainfield, passed away September 20, 2020. He was born on December 28, 1968 in Indianapolis to Margot Susan (Schafer) Huffman and the late Blaine Beanblossom. Kurt married Christine Marshall on May 15, 1993. He was a high voltage electrician for Indiana Municipal Power Agency and had previously worked for Gaylor Electric. Kurt was a member of the Plainfield Christian Church and former member of the Indiana National Guard. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Christine Beanblossom of Plainfield; sons, Grant, Dane, and John Beanblossom; mother, Sue Huffman; brothers, Kevin and Lee Beanblossom; sisters, Suzy and Cynthia Beanblossom; stepbrothers, Mark and Mike Querry. He was preceded in death by his father, father-in-law Will Marshall, brother Christopher, Norman and Edith Schafer, and Dorothy and Bud Byfield. Kurt enjoyed spending time on the water, whether it was in a boat on a lake or a shore by the ocean. If he wasn't watching his boys play sports, he loved spending time watching college football or classic movies, and listening to hard rock music. Kurt was always willing to share his frozen pizza, took delight in making people laugh, and, while afraid to admit it, was a cat lover, especially for his buddy Lilo. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Hall-Baker Funeral Services
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Service
11:00 AM
Hall-Baker Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved