Kurt Crowley
Whitestown - Kurt Crowley of Whitestown (formerly of Prospect, Kentucky) passed away October 30, 2019 at the age of 48.
He was born April 4, 1971 in Evansville, IN to Norm and Shirley Crowley. After graduating from Evansville Central High School in 1989, he went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from Indiana University in Bloomington. Kurt married Amy Taylor. He became the President and owner of Teal, an IT Consulting business.
Kurt enjoyed hunting with his dogs and fishing. He was also a great cook and will be remembered for his great sense of humor. But nothing compared to the love he had for his "babies" (Evan and Katie). Kurt's desire was to be the best Father to his children. He loved watching Evan play basketball and football and watching Katie's swim meets. He will be missed, but not forgotten by his loyal family and friends.
He leaves behind his children Evan and Kaitlyn; parents Norm and Shirley Crowley; twin brother Kyle Crowley (Nicole); half-sister Vicki Bates (Barry); nieces Ashley, Alana and Alyssa, and nephew Jacob Taylor. He was a loved step-brother, nephew, cousin and friend.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 9 at 6 PM with a Memorial Gathering 4 PM until the time of service at Flanner Buchanan - Zionsville, 105 W. Pine St, Zionsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kurt's memory may be made to the Sprintz Center for Recovery, 111 Vision Park Blvd, Suite 100, Shenandoah, TX 77384.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019