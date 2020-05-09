Kye-Shin Kang Kotarski
Cumberland - age 81, passed away on Saturday May 6, 2020. Shina was born January 26, 1939 in Jinju, South Korea. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com for the Kotarski family.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 14, 2020.