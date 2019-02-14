Services
Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home
1704 Grand Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
(765) 825-5641
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home
1704 Grand Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home
1704 Grand Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
Connersville - Kyle Edward Bergman, 63, of Connersville passed away early Monday morning, February 11, 2019, at Reid Health, Richmond.

One of four children of Orville and Roberta J. Burton Bergman, Kyle was born in Indianapolis on October 5, 1955.

Kyle graduated from Decatur Central High School with the class of 1976 and was employed at John Sexton & Company for many years.

In his leisure time, Kyle enjoyed watching action, western, and scary movies. He was an avid football and bowling fan, and took delight in his evening snacks.

Survivors include two brothers, Kurt (Lori) Bergman of Connersville, Marc Bergman of Markleville, Indiana; a sister, Carmen (Tom) Pigram of New Castle, Kentucky; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.

Kyle was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home. Pastor Justin Walker will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Indianapolis.

Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019
