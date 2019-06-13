|
|
Kyle W. Broyles
Brownsburg - Kyle W. Broyles, 30, of Brownsburg passed away on January 20, 2019. He is survived by his parents Liz and Dale; his son Braydon; Grandparents Roy and Barbara Kimbrel; Aunt and Uncle Debbie and Tom Ewing and numerous cousins. He was considered a creative soul of many talents; writing, drawing, painting, landscaping, cooking, anything with his hands. Gravesite services were held at Bethesda Cemetery on June 8, 2019.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 13, 2019