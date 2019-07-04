|
L. Dale Hinshaw
Carmel - L. Dale Hinshaw, 90 of Carmel, passed away on Monday July 1, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1929 in Westfield, IN to the late Goff C. and Clara E. Hinshaw.
Dale, a loving, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather is survived by his loving wife of over 68 years, Velma; children, Diana Sue (Patrick) Morton, Michael Dale (Barbara) Hinshaw, and Christina Jo Futch; grandchildren, Jeff Rogers, Jason Rogers, Erika (Niko Brahtz) Hinshaw, Ann (Karthik) Shanmugham, Alan Hinshaw, Chris Shadoan, and Dominique (Chanelle) Futch; great grandchildren, Abigail, Nate (Gabby), Jacob, Gabrielle, Layla, Elijah, Edrisa, Rakshan, Kalyan, and Arjun; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in passing by several brothers and sisters. He was a Korean War veteran, a Real Estate Broker and the owner of Hinshaw Realty.
Friends and family are invited to gather beginning at 12:00pm on Friday July 5, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032), where a funeral service will begin at 2:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the National FFA Foundation or HVAF of Indiana. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019