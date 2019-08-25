Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
L. Rowevene Harrison


1938 - 2019
L. Rowevene Harrison Obituary
L. Rowevene Harrison

Indianapolis - L. Rowevene (Hill) Harrison, 80, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Aug. 22, 2019. Ro, as she was commonly known, was born on Sept. 29, 1938 to parents, Luther and Effie Mada (Davis) Hill. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved collecting cows and sewing.

Ro was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Harrison; daughter, Diane Delon; daughter-in-law, Tammy Harrison; her parents, 3 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by: sons, Mark Harrison (Nikki) and Phillip Harrison; son-in-law, Larry Delon; and grandson, Clayton Harrison.

Friends may call from 11am-1pm, Tues., Aug. 27, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, where funeral services will immediately follow at 1pm. Burial: Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019
