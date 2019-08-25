|
L. Rowevene Harrison
Indianapolis - L. Rowevene (Hill) Harrison, 80, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Aug. 22, 2019. Ro, as she was commonly known, was born on Sept. 29, 1938 to parents, Luther and Effie Mada (Davis) Hill. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved collecting cows and sewing.
Ro was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Harrison; daughter, Diane Delon; daughter-in-law, Tammy Harrison; her parents, 3 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by: sons, Mark Harrison (Nikki) and Phillip Harrison; son-in-law, Larry Delon; and grandson, Clayton Harrison.
Friends may call from 11am-1pm, Tues., Aug. 27, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, where funeral services will immediately follow at 1pm. Burial: Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019