L. Thomasine Wright
Indianapolis - L. Thomasine Wright, 96, Indianapolis, passed away on December 15, 2019. She was a member of Capitol City Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she had served as an Elder, Superintendent of the Sabbath School and Director of the Education Department. A 1941 graduate of Oakwood College (now University), she earned a M.A. at Lincoln University, Lincoln, NE. She taught in the South Central Conference, Nashville, TN, at Shiloh Academy in Chicago, IL, was a department head and Dean at Oakwood and retired as a Home Economist for the State of Indiana. On Friday, December 20, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Capitol City Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1801 East 49th Street with interment at Crown Hill. Preceded in death by her husband Elmer Wright, she leaves a host of relatives and her church family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019