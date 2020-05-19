Or Copy this URL to Share

LaChelle Nicole Hall Wilson



Mrs. LaChelle Nicole Hall Wilson, 41, passed away May 15, 2020. On Friday, May 22, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel with drive-through viewing Thursday from 5pm~7pm at Stuart Mortuary. Interment at Floral Park Cemetery.









