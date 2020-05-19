LaChelle Nicole Hall Wilson
LaChelle Nicole Hall Wilson

Mrs. LaChelle Nicole Hall Wilson, 41, passed away May 15, 2020. On Friday, May 22, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel with drive-through viewing Thursday from 5pm~7pm at Stuart Mortuary. Interment at Floral Park Cemetery.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary
MAY
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary Chapel
