LaChelle Renee Harris
LaChelle Renee Harris

Indianapolis - LaChelle Renee Harris, age 63, Indianapolis, passed away on April 23, 2020. There will be a private family service with burial in New Crown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
