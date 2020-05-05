LaChelle Renee Harris
Indianapolis - LaChelle Renee Harris, age 63, Indianapolis, passed away on April 23, 2020. There will be a private family service with burial in New Crown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.
Indianapolis - LaChelle Renee Harris, age 63, Indianapolis, passed away on April 23, 2020. There will be a private family service with burial in New Crown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.