Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
(317) 885-0330
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
LaDonna Millicent Buchanan


1928 - 2020
LaDonna Millicent Buchanan Obituary
LaDonna Millicent Buchanan

Franklin - 92, passed away January 30, 2020. She was born January 3, 1928 to the late Kelly and Florence Finchum. She is survived by her children, Rita (the late Lloyd) Scales, Debra (Jeffrey) Wright, Donald (Stella) Buchanan and Ronald (Linda) Buchanan; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. LaDonna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Donald N. Buchanan Jr.; and her parents. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4-8PM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 4901 East Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, February 5 at 11AM also at the funeral home, with additional calling time taking place one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
