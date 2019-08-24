Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Second Presbyterian Church
7700 N Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Second Presbyterian Church
7700 N Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN
LaGatha Faye Adkison


1943 - 2019
LaGatha Faye Adkison Obituary
LaGatha Faye Adkison

Indianapolis - LaGatha Faye Adkison 76 passed away on August 21, 2019. She was born July 30, 1943 in Winters, Texas to the late Jewel Edward and Ivy B. Traylor. She is a graduate of Texas Christian University with a B.A. in Religion. LaGatha worked 30 years at Taylor University the last 10 years as the Registrar.

She is survived by her husband, Hollis Leon Adkison to whom she married August 20, 1965 in Robert Carr Chapel Texas Christian University. Son John Mark Adkison, wife Candace Adkison children Georgia Grace and Piper Ivy. Son Christopher Paul Adkison, wife Beth Adkison, children Kennedy Elaine, Andrew Jacob, Katherine Taylor, Kayla Grace. Siblings, Wanda McConnell, Wendell Traylor, Lynn Traylor Sister in law, Linda Adkison Southall husband Hugh Southall. Nephews and nieces Robin McConnell, Trey Traylor, Thor Traylor, Kenny Traylor, Eric Traylor, Kelly Traylor, Jonathan Traylor, Joelle Traylor, Ivy Traylor Boudreaux, Olga Traylor, Jack Traylor, Brandon Southall, Joel Southall.

Contributions in the memory of LaGatha can be made to the Northside Food Pantry c/o Second Presbyterian Church in memo section of check Northside Food Pantry.

Memorial Visitation will be held Monday August 26, 2019 11- 12 noon at Second Presbyterian Church 7700 N Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46260.

With a Memorial Service at 12 noon at Second Presbyterian Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 24, 2019
