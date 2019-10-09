|
Lamar "Elijah" Jay Walker
Atlanta, GA - 40, passed away suddenly on October 1, 2019. Lamar is survived by his loving mother, Pat Stills; sister, Shanessa Walker; brothers Demetrius Walker, Jerry Walker Jr., and Robert Walker and a host of aunts, uncles, and relatives. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. Funeral service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please share an online memory or condolence of Lamar at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019