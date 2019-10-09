Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
View Map
Lamar Jay "Elijah" Walker

Lamar Jay "Elijah" Walker Obituary
Lamar "Elijah" Jay Walker

Atlanta, GA - 40, passed away suddenly on October 1, 2019. Lamar is survived by his loving mother, Pat Stills; sister, Shanessa Walker; brothers Demetrius Walker, Jerry Walker Jr., and Robert Walker and a host of aunts, uncles, and relatives. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. Funeral service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please share an online memory or condolence of Lamar at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
