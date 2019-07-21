|
|
Lance L. Bundles
Indianapolis - Lance L. Bundles, an account executive with Office 360, died on June 19 in Indianapolis. He was 63.
Known for his insightful observations about politics and people, Lance often said, "You can't make new 'old friends.'" That he was surrounded by a close circle of lifelong friends and generous professional colleagues as he battled lung cancer is testament to his thoughtful and kind spirit.
He began his career as a financial advisor after graduating from Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. He was vice president of investments at the Eli Lilly Federal Credit Union from 1997 to 2009 and served as a commissioner with the Marion County Metropolitan Development Commission from 1996 to 2001. A native of Indianapolis, he loved playing golf and discussing current events, history, sports, and politics. He was a graduate of North Central High School.
He is survived by his sister, A'Lelia P. Bundles, and his brother, Mark R. Bundles. His father, S. Henry Bundles, Jr. died in March 2019. His mother, A'Lelia Mae Perry Bundles, died in 1976.
A private gathering of friends will be held later this summer.
He requested contributions be made to the Riley Hospital for Children (www.rileykids.org) because he was grateful for the medical care he received at I.U.'s Simon Center and moved by the courageous young cancer patients he saw. Please designate: In Memory of Lance Bundles.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019