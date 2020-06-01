Larry Allan Beard
Greenwood - Larry Allan Beard, 79, of Greenwood, passed away on May 30, 2020. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Thursday, June 4, 2020 with a service beginning at 1:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135. Burial will be at The Gardens at Olive Branch. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.