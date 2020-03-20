|
Larry Allyn Myers
Fishers - 82, passed away March 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Indianapolis to the late Lindsey R. and Ivah Blackburn Myers, spending much of his youth on the east side. Larry attended Howe High School (Class of '55) and was employed by International Harvester.
Larry served in the Air Force and retired as Technical Sergeant. He was stationed in England during the Cold War Era, followed by assignments in Honolulu, Hawaii and the Pentagon. It was during his military service he met Virginia Dubois, who would be his wife for 43 years. She preceded him in death.
After his military retirement, Larry continued service within the federal government in various agencies, including the Department of Energy and the Patent Office. In his spare time, he enjoyed building scale models of ships and airplanes.
Larry and Virginia returned to Indiana in retirement, making a home in Carmel. During this time, Larry enjoyed flying radio-controlled airplanes and sailing radio-controlled ships. He engineered a model train layout that was the envy of the neighborhood. Larry was also known to enjoy a glass of port with a filet, cooked medium.
Larry was a member of the American Legion Post #155. He supported the s Project, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the Humane Society of the United States.
Larry is survived by his sister, Joyce Webb; niece, Kimalie Webb; nephew, Randy Webb and his wife, Carla; as well as seven great-nephews and four great-nieces. All are saddened by his passing.
Per his wishes, there will be no public memorial service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020