Larry B. Williams Obituary
Larry B. Williams

Indianapolis - Larry B. Williams, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle entered into eternal rest at the age of 79 on April 28, 2020. A resident of Indianapolis he was born on August 26, 1940 in Indianapolis to the late Leon B. Williams and Ida Mae (Jameson) Williams.

Larry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Greenwood American Legion Post 252.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, restoring old cars, water skiing, reading, especially true crime books. He also enjoyed learning about the Civil War, from reading about it or taking trips visiting battle sites.

Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Jo Williams; three children, Suzanne MacLean, Tracee (Tony) Matracia, and Todd Humes; seven grandchildren, Jessee Matracia, Jackie Matracia, Gus Matracia, Brittany Humes, Bethany Smith, Alyse (Greg) Burks and Lily Burl; eight great grandchildren; sister, Cindy (John) White and four nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne Sanders.

Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Larry's funeral will be private.

Memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
