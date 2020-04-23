|
|
Larry Dunkerly
Brownsburg - Larry L. Dunkerly
81, Brownsburg, went to be with his Lord on April 22, 2020. He was born and raised in Freelandville, IN, and had been a home builder and real estate developer in the Brownsburg area for many years and a long-time active member of Calvary United Methodist Church. Larry received his Bachelor's Degree in industrial engineering from General Motors Institute. He was preceded in death by his parents Barton and Alice Dunkerly, son Steven Dunkerly and a sister Carolyn Hislip. Larry was a faithful servant who was the guiding force and patriarch of his family and was loved by many. A man of integrity willing to help anyone in need, he loved to travel, play bridge and garden, but most of all, he loved his family. A loving husband, father, and proud grandfather, his survivors include his wife of 57 years, Judy Dunkerly; children Melissa (Mark) Cawi and Tom (Holly) Dunkerly and; sister Elizabeth Telligman; grandchildren Grace, Grant, Serena, Jillian, Carter, Lily, Austin and Olivia. Due to health concerns and current restrictions, private family graveside services will be held at Brownsburg Cemetery, with a public celebration of life service at a later date. Contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 575 W. Northfield Dr., Brownsburg, IN 46112. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020