Larry E. Gold
Indianapolis - Born July 17, 1939, passed away on September 16, 2019. Larry was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecelia and Harry, and wife, Judith. He was also preceded in death by his son, Larry Craig (Duke) Gold; granddaughter, Natasha Gold and nephew, Michael Sawyer.
Larry is survived by his wife, Betty M. Gold; sister, Nancy (Dan) Sawyer; daughters, Tamara (Aaron) Stout and Lisa (Ingar) Vanags; grandchildren, Falan (Johnny) Hart, Joel Vanags, Kyle (Callee) Stout, Paige (Mark) Lamonaca, Taylor (Ao) Wang, Leer Gold and Audrey Vanags. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Johan "J.X.", Natasha and Luke Hart, Makaela, Austin and Jack Stout, and Kai and Jade Wang.
Mr. Gold will be dearly missed by his lifelong friend, Mr. Gary Walton.
Mr. Gold spent over 40 years in the automobile business, which he loved. he missed all of his employees after his retirement in 1990. He was President of the INdianapolis Automobile Trade Association in 1982 and was also President of Saint Mary's Child Center, Inc, in 1988. He was honored as Board Member of the Year by the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Indianapolis for his leadership of St. Mary's Children Center for 1988-1989.
There will be no service or calling.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019