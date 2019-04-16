|
|
Larry Eugene Sodrel, 82 of Greenwood passed away on April 14, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Forest Lawn with visitation from 10:00 AM until the start of service. To leave the family online condolences and to read entire obituary please visit www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 16, 2019