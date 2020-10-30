1/1
Larry G. Stinson
Larry G. Stinson

Mooresville - Larry G "Bucky" Stinson, 67, of Mooresville, Indiana passed away Thursday, October 29th, 2020. He was born March 31st, 1953 in Richlands, Virginia to his parents, Dewey "Patton" and Doris Lee (Arnold) Stinson, where he spent his early childhood. He married Teresa A. (Weintraut) Stinson on July 6th, 1998. He lived most of his life in Indianapolis, but was a current resident of Mooresville since 1996.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Teresa A. (Weintraut) Stinson of Mooresville; three children: Scott (Roni) Stinson of Indianapolis, Shelly (Shea) Wynn of Indianapolis, and Trisha (Chris) Donaghey of Indianapolis; four step children: James (Barbra) Todd of Texas, Michael Todd of Avon, Shellie (Kent) Adams of Plainfield, and Lori (Jesse Jr.) Poppe of Danville; 17 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; two brothers: Danny and Jon Stinson; and three sisters: Kathy Vaught, Patty Sue McElfresh, and Melissa Rowe. Larry is preceded in death by both of his parents; one grandson, Seth Wynn; one brother, Richard Stinson; and three sisters: Diana Holleman, Peggy Jones and Brenda Brooks.

Larry attended Wood High School in Indianapolis. He worked as a Metal Finisher for GM for 39 years before retiring in 2011. He was a member of U.A.W. Local #933. Larry loved fishing, camping and boating. He also enjoyed collecting cars. He was a great story teller, jokester, and friend to everyone. He had a special place in his heart for his canine son, Bandit and his other canine granddaughter, Sissy.

Family and friends may show their love and support from 11am to 4pm on Wednesday, November 4th at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville. A celebration of life service will follow at 4pm at the funeral home. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville.

To send a condolence to the family or to share a story about Larry, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-0200
