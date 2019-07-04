Services
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
105 W Pine St
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 873-3366
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
Resources
Larry G. Wiley


1955 - 2019
Larry G. Wiley Obituary
Larry G. Wiley

Zionsville - Larry G. Wiley, 63, of Zionsville, passed away June 30, 2019. Larry was born in Indianapolis on December 8, 1955 to Donald Branson and Vesta Orita (Blevins) Wiley. Larry was a graduate of Pike High School class of 1974. Larry was recently anointed and became a member of St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church. Larry served the community as a 33 year Career Firefighter for Pike Township Fire Department and was stationed at firehouse 65. Larry also owned and operated a lawn care business for many years. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; Donald in 1995 and Vesta in 2019 and his son; Jason in 1988. Calling will be held Saturday July 06, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm followed by the funeral mass at 1:00 pm. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery in Whitestown, IN. Larry is survived by his wife; Kyle Denise (Willey) Wiley, his daughter; Jennifer (Christopher) McClimon, his step sons; Ryan (Sarah), Dustin (Sarah), Chad (Bev), Andrew (Theresa) Walker and his grandchildren; Emmett and Tatum McClimon, Addie, Matthew, Kennedy, Hudson, Julia and Naomi Walker his brothers; Bob (Jan) and Tom Wiley. Memorial contributions may be given to either Riley Children's Hospital or The Pediatric Brain Cancer Foundation. Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville are handling arrangements. Online condolences and a video tribute to Larry may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019
