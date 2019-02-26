|
Larry H. Sommerville
Brownsburg - Age 77, passed away Feb. 23, 2019. He retired from 3M Company where he had been a service technician. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and the Murat Temple Shrine. He was preceded in death by a son Joseph Sommerville. Survivors include his daughter Lori Martin (husband Shawn); sister Lois Combs; grandsons Dan Martin, Matthew Martin and Scott Martin. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Wed. Feb. 27 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 11am Thurs. Feb. 28. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 26, 2019