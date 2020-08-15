Larry Jay Davis



Riverview. FL - Larry Jay Davis, 69, of Riverview, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, IN went home to be with his Lord August 12, 2020. Larry was born on October 15, 1950 in Noblesville, IN to parents, Albert Roy and Jean Kay (Campbell) Davis. He served his country in the US Army from 1973-1976. Larry was a graduate of North Central High School and Purdue University. He was a natural salesman for most of his life and in most recent years was a school bus driver. He loved working with children and adored his three granddaughters. He was a lover of all things; cars, guns, telephones and had a joke for every situation. Larry is survived by his wife Lisa (Nejman) Davis. Daughter, Kira Witte (Christopher), Step-daughter Jessica Rusher and three granddaughters Shealee Conningham (Perry), Lilliekay and Madielynn Witte. He was preceded in death by his parents, his aunt and uncle Oris Elmer (O.E.) and Lillie Davis, his brother Albert Davis and his step-son Steven Rusher. Please join family and friends celebrating a life well lived on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Post Road Christian Church, Indianapolis, IN from 6-8pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store