Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Larry L. Davis Obituary
Larry L. Davis

Indianapolis - Larry Lane Davis, 43, of Indianapolis, IN passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2019 at his home. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in Finance and loved his career as a real estate broker, where he was a First Vice President with CBRE. Larry attended St. Pius X Catholic Church and enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and friends, his dog, motorcycles and the Colts. Larry was extremely kind, generous and loving.

Larry is survived by his wife, Kimberly S. (Brazo) Davis; parents, Larry and Linda Davis; sister, Lori Thomsen (Greg); niece and nephew, Mandi and Logan Thomsen; and many other loving extended family members and friends.

Friends may call from 3pm until 7pm, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, where his funeral service will immediately follow at 7pm. Burial service will be in his home state of Iowa.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019
