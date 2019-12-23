Services
Indianapolis - Larry L. Koeneman, 69, of Indianapolis, passed away December 19, 2019. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 526 E. 52nd Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Accessibility Fund or to the donor's favorite charity. Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory and view the full obituary, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019
