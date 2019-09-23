|
|
Larry Lew Blossom
Fremont - Larry Lew Blossom, 80, of Fremont, OH and formerly of Lafayette and Indianapolis, Indiana passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Bethesda Care Center in Fremont. He was born August 22, 1939 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Harold J. and Catharine M. (Heavenridge) Blossom.
Larry graduated from Indiana University with BA in Music Ed in 1970. His love of music allowed him to share his talents in the communities where he lived. He participated in choirs at the YMCA, in school and in the community including Bloomington, Lafayette, and Indianapolis, and finally Fremont, OH. In the 1970's he participated in many Community Theater Productions including: Mikado, Madama Butterfly, and H.M.S. Pinafore. He also participated in The Bach Chorale and The Starlight Music Theater. Larry's favorite role was being a Santa's helper every year at The Indianapolis Zoo. He helped Santa by listening to the children's requests and passing the info up to the North Pole.
He is survived by his two daughters, Christie (Bret) Lane of Lake Zurich, IL and Sarah Eads of Columbus, Ohio; 4 grandchildren: Ren (Katy) Eads of Jacksonville, FL, Ethan Lane of Ithica, NY, Kiera (Miguel Sanchez) Lane of Lake Zurich, IL, and Courtney (Sean) Anthony of Columbus, Ohio. 1 great grandson, Jensen Donald Anthony of Columbus; and his former wife, Janet McWhinney of Lafayette, IN.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Wyatt Jack Eads, and son-in-law, Timothy Jack Eads.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Washington Park Cemetery East, Indianapolis. Foos & Foos Funeral Service is in care of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222 or online at https://indyzoo.doubleknot.com/registration/donate.aspx?activitykey=2299372
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019