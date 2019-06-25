|
Larry R. Eaton
Martinsville - Larry Richard Eaton, age 77, of Martinsville, IN passed away June 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. He was born in Lafayette, IN on March 31,1942 son of the late, Herbert and Naomi (Hall) Eaton and graduated from North Central High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Navistar, Inc. in 2002, where he was a Tool Maker. Larry was a member of the Sportsmen's Conservation Club in Martinsville.
Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy E. (Dixon) Eaton; sons, Scott R. Eaton (Joan) and J. Brian Eaton (Gretchen); grandchildren: Madison, Erik and Jared Eaton and Jebidiah, Seth and Cadence "Casey" Eaton; sisters, Pequita Pryor and Tonja DeHaven (Jeff); as well as many other loving family and friends.
Friends may call from 11am until 1pm, Wednesdsay, June 26, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, where the funeral services will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 25, 2019