Larry Rowlett
Indianapolis - Larry E. Rowlett, 68, of Indianapolis, passed peacefully at home on April 10, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1952 to Howard E. Rowlett, Sr. and Carrie V. Medsker, both of whom precede him in death. Survivors include his wife of 47 years: Kathy S. Rowlett: daughter: Shannon (Larry Arthur) Rowlett; two grandsons: Michael A. (Jodie) Patterson, who is serving at Ft. Briggs, S.C., and Kaorie M. Rowlett; step-mother: Sandra Rowlett of Bargersville; siblings: Gene Rowlett of Florida, Darrell Rowlett of Indiana, Howard E. (Ellen) Rowlett, Jr. of Indianapolis, Marlene Foley of Florida, Mary Jane McHenry of Indianapolis; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by his sister: Beth Ann Rowlett; and brother: Gregory Rowlett. Larry served in the U.S. Marines and was honorably discharged in 1972, then married Kathy in 1973. He was a loving husband, father, papa, and friend. He was also a dedicated worker at Circle B as a Superintendent and a Vice President, and at Shiel Sexton as a Superintendent. Larry's life was his family and his work, and he enjoyed all things including fly fishing, hunting, gardening, golfing, and going to flea markets. All services for Larry are private. Arrangements are in the care of Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020