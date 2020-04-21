|
|
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan was a lifelong Hoosier from the Southside of Indianapolis. Larry was a WWII veteran, a community and union organizer fighting for rights of the working class. He was a voice of people in underserved communities and a life-long civil servant committed to human right for all Americans.
Larry was retired from the United Way of Central Indiana where he served as a Labor Liaison. He was a recipient of the distinguished Sagamore of the Wabash Award, was an Honorary Secretary of State and served on the Indiana State Welfare Board, and the Marion County Welfare Board where he served as President. Other service boards included: the Mayor's Advisory Board on CETA, Governor's Committee to Hire the Disabled, Lawyer's Commission to Rewrite the Legal Code, Mayor's Task Force on Community Development, Volunteers of America, Central Indiana Council on Aging, Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis (President and Chairman of the Board of Directors), Central Labor Council Community Service Director, IUPUI Labor Studies Advisory Board, Robert H. Voorhies Award from the Indianapolis NAACP, President of the Southside Democrat Club, and he served 58 years as a Democrat Precinct Committee Person.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, 6 siblings and his loving wife of 67 years Theresia. He is survived his daughter Lisa Eastes (John); son Michael (Truman Coburn); and grandsons Christopher Eastes and Jeffrey Eastes. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center in his memory at: https://donate.splcenter.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=1367. Drive thru visitation will be Friday, April 24, 2020 from 12-1:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020