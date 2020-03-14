|
Larry "Deane" Shepard
Carmel - Larry "Deane" Shepard died peacefully in his Carmel home on March 12, 2020, at the age of 86 with his 3 children Carrie (Clay), Krista (Jim), and Kenny (Tim) and his beloved dog (Charley) at his side.
Born January 21, 1934, in Medora, IN. to the late Harry Kenneth and Lela Leigh Shepard, he is survived by his brother Tom and his sister in law "Joanie". He was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Faye "June" and sister FreDona Barnes Barnett.
Deane graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1951 where he played football and set records in track for the quarter-mile. He then served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 stationed in San Antonio, Texas, and Heidelberg, Germany with his bride Bobbie Bishop. Following his service to his country, Deane returned to his studies at Butler University graduating in 1957. His extraordinary spirit and savvy for entrepreneurial ventures included Baby Products (founder), Shepard, Ponder, Hart and Edwards, Epilepsy Foundation of Indiana (lobbyist), and concluded his work career at Century Personnel (founder). Deane's many passions included the arts, exquisite food, travel, telling a good story and a voracious appetite for reading. He loved playing his drums for the Murat Shrine band where he served as President.
For over 20 years Deane was a resident of Bonita Beach in Bonita Springs, Fl where he also owned a small gentleman's farm/animal sanctuary with livestock, dogs, peacocks, and other exotic birds and animals. When he initially returned to his home state of Indiana, he was the first resident of The Conrad where he enjoyed sporting and arts events in downtown Indianapolis.
Deane's one of a kind zest for life continued into his final days as his caregivers and "dog-walkers" grew to love him like family. Deane had an enthusiasm for life and enjoyed entertaining friends and family which include 6 grandchildren (Keaton, Colin, Kacie, McKenzie, Mallory, Mitchell), 2 great-grandchildren, and 5 "step-grands".
Deane will be greatly missed.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family is holding private services.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Humane Society or Circle City Fellows.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020