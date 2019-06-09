Services
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home - Elkhart
700 E. Jackson Blvd.
Elkhart, IN 46516
574 295-2323
Latona Kern

Latona Kern Obituary
Latona Kern

Indianapolis - LATONA MAE KERN

May 3, 1928 - June 4, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Latona Mae "Toni" Kern, 91, of Indianapolis, passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Cumberland Trace Community in Plainfield. She was born May 3, 1928 in LaPorte, Indiana to Roland & Annette (Hahn) Marbeiter.

On September 6, 1947 in Elkhart she married Henry C. Kern, Jr. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2012 in Indianapolis, IN. Surviving are 3 children, Barry Alan (Laura Ley) Kern of Bloomington, IN, Neal Patrick (Jeri Ann) Kern of St. Louis, MO and Diana Louise (Jack L.) Williams, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 sons David Kern and Mark Kern and a brother Roland Marbeiter.

Latona graduated in 1946 from Elkhart High School. She worked in the cafeteria at the Warren Township School System in Marion County Indiana.

She was a member of the Old Bethel United Methodist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to or St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

In keeping with her wishes cremation will take place. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Rice Cemetery in Elkhart, IN. Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019
