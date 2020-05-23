Laura Ann Kennedy
Carmel - Laura Ann Kennedy, age 71, passed away May 20, 2020 due to cancer. She was born March 24, 1949 in Columbus, Indiana to Joseph and Joanne Sublette. After graduating from Columbus High School, Laura graduated from Ball State University with a degree in Education. Her early working life consisted of teaching elementary school in Butlerville, Indiana and working at the Beech Grove Public Library. She married her high school sweetheart and long-time husband Michael Kennedy on August 4, 1972.
Laura loved being a wife, mother and especially a grandmother to her six grandchildren. She liked to vacation in Disney World, spend winters in Florida, travel to New York City for Broadway plays, pull the slots and see shows in Vegas, and spend time with her beloved dog Kaci.
Laura is survived by her mother Joanne, her husband Mike of 47 years, her brother Terry Sublette and his wife Judy, her son Todd Kennedy and his wife Cathy, her son Jay Kennedy, her daughter Leigh Ann Martin and her husband Andre; grandchildren Matthew Kennedy, Joshua Kennedy, Sophia Kennedy, David Kennedy, Nathan Kennedy and Camden Martin. All of these she loved greatly.
Please join us for an open house to celebrate Laura's life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 3-6pm at Woodland Country Club, 100 Woodland Lane, Carmel, Indiana 46032. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice.
Leppert Mortuary - Carmel Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
