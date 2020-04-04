|
Laura B. Mays
Indianapolis - Laura B. Mays, 84, Indianapolis, passed away March 15, 2020.
A lifelong member of Eastern Star Church, she was a retired educator, having taught in the Indianapolis public schools and Washington Township schools and overseas in Germany as part of the military education program. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Services are private with interment at Washington Park Cemetery-North, Indianapolis. There will be a memorial celebration planned at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020