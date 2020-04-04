Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Mays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura B. Mays

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura B. Mays Obituary
Laura B. Mays

Indianapolis - Laura B. Mays, 84, Indianapolis, passed away March 15, 2020.

A lifelong member of Eastern Star Church, she was a retired educator, having taught in the Indianapolis public schools and Washington Township schools and overseas in Germany as part of the military education program. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Services are private with interment at Washington Park Cemetery-North, Indianapolis. There will be a memorial celebration planned at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -