Laura Kathryn Johnson
Indianapolis - 67, passed away April 30, 2020. She was born February 15, 1953 to the late Charles William and Margaret Lynch Johnson. She received her Bachelor's Degrees from Purdue University. Laura was employed with the IU Center for the Advancement of Research, Naval Avionics, and most recently the Internal Revenue Service.
Graveside services will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9350 E. Washington St.
Laura is survived by her sisters, Libbie Day (Kevin) and Lynne Johnson; and nephews, Alex Layton, Andrew (Ashlyn) Day and Nicholas Day. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.