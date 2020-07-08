1/1
Laura Kennedy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Kennedy

Laura Ann Kennedy, age 71, passed away May 20, 2020 due to cancer. She was born March 24, 1949 in Columbus, Indiana to Joseph and Joanne Sublette. After graduating from Columbus High School, Laura graduated from Ball State University with a degree in Education. Her early working life consisted of teaching elementary school in Butlerville, Indiana and working at the Beech Grove Public Library. She married her high school sweetheart and long-time husband Michael Kennedy on August 4, 1972.

Laura loved being a wife, mother and especially a grandmother to her six grandchildren. She liked to vacation in Disney World, spend winters in Florida, travel to New York City for Broadway plays, pull the slots and see shows in Vegas, and spend time with her beloved dog Kaci.

Laura is survived by her mother Joanne, her husband Mike of 47 years, her brother Terry Sublette and his wife Judy, her son Todd Kennedy and his wife Cathy, her son Jay Kennedy, her daughter Leigh Ann Martin and her husband Andre; grandchildren Matthew Kennedy, Joshua Kennedy, Sophia Kennedy, David Kennedy, Nathan Kennedy and Camden Martin. All of these she loved greatly.

Please join us for an open house to celebrate Laura's life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 3-6pm at Woodland Country Club, 100 Woodland Lane, Carmel, Indiana 46032. This gathering will be an open air venue. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice.

Leppert Mortuary - Carmel Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services - Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved